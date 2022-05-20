Atoka man flown to hospital after rollover crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An Atoka man had to be flown to the hospital after he rolled his truck while driving under the influence.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened Wednesday at 5:20 p.m. on OK-7 near Timberland Road, approximately 1.3 miles west of Atoka.

Troopers said 53-year-old Jay Betts ran off the road, over corrected, hit a mailbox, then flipped his pickup.

Betts was flown to Medical City in McKinney with multiple injuries.

According to an OHP report, DUI was listed as the cause of the crash.

Troopers said Betts was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

