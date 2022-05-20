Community celebrates Dr. Henry Scott

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Dr. Henry Scott holds the key to the city of Denison after he was presented with it at Monday’s Denison council meeting.

Dr. Scott spent 63 years in public education, 61 of those years were with Denison ISD.

He announced his retirement earlier this year.

Denison gave him the key as a thanks to Dr. Scott for his decades of service to the students and community.

A reception will be thrown in his honor Friday afternoon for everyone to congratulate him.

“He’s iconic, I’ll just put it that way. It’s often times difficult to completely put into words but I think you take Dr. Scott out of this community for the past 61 years and it doesn’t necessarily look the way that it does right now, he has left a mark on Denison the city and Denison the school district” Assistant Superintendent David Kirkbride said.

The reception will be from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at the Denison High School cafeteria and the whole community is invited.

