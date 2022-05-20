Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Community celebrates Dr. Henry Scott

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Dr. Henry Scott holds the key to the city of Denison after he was presented with it at Monday’s Denison council meeting.

Dr. Scott spent 63 years in public education, 61 of those years were with Denison ISD.

He announced his retirement earlier this year.

Denison gave him the key as a thanks to Dr. Scott for his decades of service to the students and community.

A reception will be thrown in his honor Friday afternoon for everyone to congratulate him.

“He’s iconic, I’ll just put it that way. It’s often times difficult to completely put into words but I think you take Dr. Scott out of this community for the past 61 years and it doesn’t necessarily look the way that it does right now, he has left a mark on Denison the city and Denison the school district” Assistant Superintendent David Kirkbride said.

The reception will be from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at the Denison High School cafeteria and the whole community is invited.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon and Alyssa Haratyk
Denison couple arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child
Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an...
Two arrested for robbery in Sherman
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation responds to Gov. Stitt abortion comments
On enough land to fit 24 football fields, TI will build one of the largest chip manufacturing...
Texas Instruments breaks ground on new $30 billion manufacturing plant
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Latest News

The Southern Oklahoma Library System debuted the city's first Story Walk in Ardmore Regional...
Ardmore debuts first Story Walk in Regional Park
Durant Police Department hosts 10th annual Memorial Service for National Police Week
Durant Police Department hosts 10th annual Memorial Service for National Police Week
With summer approaching many kids who rely on school for their meals will face a scary reality,...
Summer meal programs across Texoma
There's still a lot of unknown about how a $30 billion deal will transform Sherman, but one...
The TI Effect: here comes the (population) boom