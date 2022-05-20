Texoma Local
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the area.

At the Sherman Town Center, Crumbl Cookies had their grand opening on May 20.

If you don’t have time, Crumbl offers quick and easy ways to grab your favorite cookies.

Franchise Owner, Mark Guymon states, “so even though it can be a little bit crowded at times, people can either come up to the point of sale and order working with a member of our crew or they can just come to one of the kiosks and order right there very quickly”.

Crumbl has their signature chocolate chip cookie but every week there are five new flavors released.

