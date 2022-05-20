Texoma Local
Denison ISD says farewell to a valuable member

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you are a part of the Denison community, Dr. Scott not only served Denison ISD but the community as a whole.

After 61 years, Superintendent Dr. Scott said his final goodbye to Denison ISD.

“It means the world to me, it’s something that I’ll always cherish”, says Dr. Scott.

And many people aren’t ready to see him go.

Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Kirkbride adds, “It’s pretty emotional as you can imagine, somebody who’s poured a lifetime into a community and a school district”.

“There’s a lot of memories about... people and students than about things. That’s more important to me than anything, is the relationship I’ve had with the teachers and the community, people, and everybody coming together” (Scott).

To honor Dr. Scott the Denison Education Foundation raised 61-thousand dollars towards an endowed scholarship fund.

The foundation hopes that Dr. Scott will have a hand in the funds that will go to Denison seniors.

Melanie Truxal, Executive Director of Denison Education Foundation states, “he was just completely blown away, he has such a heart for our students and wants them to achieve their goals with education”.

Starting July 1, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kirkbride will step into the role as Superintendent.

“Those are huge shoes to fill of course… but boy he’s going to be missed” (Kirkbride).

