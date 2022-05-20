Texoma Local
Durant Police Department hosts 10th annual Memorial Service for National Police Week

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - National Police Week is wrapping up, and on Thursday, the Durant Police Department hosted the 10th annual Memorial Service to honor Bryan County law enforcement officers.

The memorial is to honor local law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Family of law enforcement officers placed roses in the shape of Oklahoma as each name was called to honor their memory.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said seeing the community come out and support him and his brothers in blue, is an honor in itself to be a part of this community.

“Having personally known several of them and have been at a few of the scenes it’s a huge honor to get to be here and honor their sacrifice and it’s just a very significant reminder for us all that a lot of people have laid down their lives for our freedom,” Capt. Hampton said.

National Police Week ends this Saturday.

