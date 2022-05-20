Fort Towson High School brings graduation to Dallas for injured student

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After suffering severe injuries in a car accident last month, Hailey Morris was unable to attend her high school graduation.

So members of the school districts administration decided to bring graduation to her.

During her senior year at Fort Towson high school Morris showed and judged cattle as the school’s future farmers of America president.

Her effort earned her a full ride to continue her career and education at Murray State college.

“She has the personality as well as the affection for agriculture and you don’t find that in a lot of kids these days,” said the schools agriculture education instructor Callie Herman.

But her plans were put on hold after a car crash in April left her critically injured.

Hailey was flown to a hospital in Plano, TX and she’s been in Dallas ever since doing physical therapy, causing her to miss the remainder of her senior year and her graduation ceremony.

“It was definitely hard and a process that I had to take a long time to process because like you said end of senior year you miss everything,” said Morris.

The school was able to have Morris attend the ceremony remotely, but for the administration that wasn’t enough.

“I approached Mrs. Hudson and said I feel like we need to go down and present her with her diploma and she said absolutely I’m in,” said Fort Towson superintendent Phil Hall.

“She’s just part of our family and we felt like she needed to be included in that and she needed to have that as well as much as we did,” said Fort Towson high school principal.

So superintendent Hall, principal Hudson and other members of the school board made the two hour drive to Dallas the day after graduation and held a graduation ceremony just for Morris.

“I love that they took the extra step to come down here because they brought me my diploma and still read off all my scholarships and awards I’d got and that’s something they didn’t do but I love that they did that,” said Morris.

Hailey is due to be released from the rehabilitation facility on the 26th and will head home for the first time in over a month.

She says she’s going to rest and continue physical therapy but intends to attend Murray State when she’s able.

Which comes as no surprise to her teachers and administrators.

“That’s just the person Hailey is,” said Hudson. “She is a very strong and resilient young lady and she has always put forth the positive attitude.”

“The determination of that kid is astounding,” said Herman. “I think that everyone should take something from that.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.