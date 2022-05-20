Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man charged with capital murder after police find 2 dead women inside apartment

According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a...
According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A man in Texas has been charged with capital murder after police found two dead women inside his apartment.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said Jason Lara, 37, has been charged with murder.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.

Upon investigation, detectives identified Lara as the suspect. On Wednesday, Lara was located by police and taken into custody without incident.

Lara was charged with capital murder and taken to the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm with a $50,000 bond.

Police did not publicly identify the victims, nor provide further details about their deaths. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon and Alyssa Haratyk
Denison couple arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child
Ryan Christopher Dill
Murray Co. escapee captured in Sulphur
Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an...
Two arrested for robbery in Sherman
On enough land to fit 24 football fields, TI will build one of the largest chip manufacturing...
Texas Instruments breaks ground on new $30 billion manufacturing plant

Latest News

FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks claw back from edge of first bear market since 2020
A Casa Grande Police Department K-9 is back with his partner after he was bitten by a...
Police K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training exercise
FILE - This June 13, 2016, file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida.
Veteran Miami DEA agents charged in bribery conspiracy
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Ginni Thomas’ emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election