Mom left 2-year-old alone while she went to a store, police say

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was charged after her young son was found wandering in a front yard, wet and crying, while she went to a store, police said.

The 28-year-old mother was charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Police said a neighbor reported that a 2-year-old boy was wandering in a front yard alone Thursday night. The neighbor picked the child up and called police.

An officer took the child and comforted him until his father arrived.

Other officers found the front door to the home where the boy lived was unlocked, and the back door was open. They said they entered to check for parents, and possibly other unattended children, but found the house empty except for two dogs.

While the officers were checking the house, the mother returned home and asked why officers were at her home. She was informed that her son was found wandering outside.

The mom told officers that she had left her son alone because he was “fine watching TV.” She told them she thought her husband was on the way home, so she left him alone and went to Petco.

She was arrested and transported to Wolcott police headquarters for booking. She was released after posting a $1,500 bond.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and began an investigation, according to Wolcott police.

