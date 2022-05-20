Texoma Local
Murray Co. escapee captured in Sulphur

Murray County escapee
Murray County escapee(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The man who escaped custody as he was being booked into the Murray County Jail early Thursday morning has been captured.

Sulphur Police said Ryan Christopher Dill, 35, was able to break away while handcuffed as he was being booked into the Murray County Jail for aggravated assault around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Dill had been arrested by Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police for allegedly assaulting someone.

While he was inside the sheriff’s office waiting to be booked into jail around 2 a.m., he was able to leave through an unsecured door when no one was looking.

Dill has two previous assault convictions, and Sulphur Police said Dill uses knives, calling him a “slasher” or “stabber.”

They also said Dill recently told his mother he will not go back to prison.

Details on his apprehension are not yet known, other than he was taken into custody at W. 12th St. and Muskogee in Sulphur.

Be on the lookout. Suspect escaped from custody. Ryan Christopher Dill 5’6”, 160 lbs. Native American male last seen...

Posted by Murray County E-911 on Thursday, May 19, 2022

