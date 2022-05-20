OBCA All-State Team Announced

Several Texoma baseball stars were named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State Team. Starting in Kingston with star slugger Brady Brister being named to the outfield and will be coached by his coach, Darron Henson. That’s not all, Kingston’s Grant Holmes was named All-State Pitcher. What a year for the Redskins.

After winning state, Roff star Drew Sheppard was named to the All-State team in the small-east squad. So was his teammate Kagan Huneycutt. Those guys have been great for the Tigers.

Tushka standout Lex Simon was named All-State Catcher, a great year at Tushka. His teammate, Bryson Tuck was named All-State Outfielder...

Others named all state include Sulphur star Reese Ratchford, Broken Bow’s Dawson Robbins, Jake Taylor of Caney and Kolt Black of Wright City.

