A pair of Wampus Cats sign with East Central

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) -Signing day at Atoka High School as a pair of Wampus Cats are headed off to East Central to join the track and field program. Peyton Holland will be throwing shotput and discus and Jodi Moore will compete in the pole vault. Both are ready for the next chapter.

”I think it will be really exciting,” said Moore. “I always loved it in high school. So, I’m just really excited about the experiences.”

”The competition is going to be way higher. It’s going to be better for me,” said Holland. “It’s been great. The coaches have helped me a lot become a better athlete.”

