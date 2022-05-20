Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville

A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.
A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Gainesville, the crash happened at 4:23 p.m. at the Gainesville Municipal Airport.

Police said a 1957 Bellanca Single-Engine Aircraft crashed after the pilot forgot to extend the landing gear while approaching runway 18. The aircraft then caught fire on the runway.

The pilot of the aircraft called 911 and the Gainesville Police, Fire, and Cooke County EMS responded to the scene.

The airport shut down operations while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

Police said the pilot sustained no injuries and there were no other passengers, but the aircraft was a total loss.

The airport resumed normal operations at 6:12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon and Alyssa Haratyk
Denison couple arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child
Murray County escapee
Murray Co. escapee captured in Sulphur
Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an...
Two arrested for robbery in Sherman
On enough land to fit 24 football fields, TI will build one of the largest chip manufacturing...
Texas Instruments breaks ground on new $30 billion manufacturing plant

Latest News

Murray County escapee
Murray Co. escapee captured in Sulphur
Paris Police are looking for two men they said were involved in a shooting Thursday.
Police searching for suspects after 18-year-old shot in Paris
The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman
“It means the world to me, it’s something that I’ll always cherish”.
Denison ISD says farewell to a valuable member