Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Gainesville, the crash happened at 4:23 p.m. at the Gainesville Municipal Airport.

Police said a 1957 Bellanca Single-Engine Aircraft crashed after the pilot forgot to extend the landing gear while approaching runway 18. The aircraft then caught fire on the runway.

The pilot of the aircraft called 911 and the Gainesville Police, Fire, and Cooke County EMS responded to the scene.

The airport shut down operations while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

Police said the pilot sustained no injuries and there were no other passengers, but the aircraft was a total loss.

The airport resumed normal operations at 6:12 p.m.

