Police arrest Denison couple for sexual abuse of a child

A Denison couple has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
A Denison couple has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.(Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison couple has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Denison Police arrested Leon and Alyssa Haratyk Wednesday afternoon.

Both are being held in the Grayson County Jail on $100,000 bonds.

Police have not released many details and they said this is till an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

