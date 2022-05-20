Police arrest Denison couple for sexual abuse of a child
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison couple has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Denison Police arrested Leon and Alyssa Haratyk Wednesday afternoon.
Both are being held in the Grayson County Jail on $100,000 bonds.
Police have not released many details and they said this is till an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.