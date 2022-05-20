Police searching for suspects after 18-year-old shot in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are looking for two men they said were involved in a shooting Thursday.

Police said an 18-year-old man was found laying in the road in the 1700 block of Hubbard St. at 11:08 a.m. They said the man had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police that two men were seen running from the area after the shooting.

Police said one of the suspects was identified, and is a juvenile. No name has been released.

Officers said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No word on the condition of the man who was shot.

