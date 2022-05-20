Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police searching for suspects after 18-year-old shot in Paris

Paris Police are looking for two men they said were involved in a shooting Thursday.
Paris Police are looking for two men they said were involved in a shooting Thursday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are looking for two men they said were involved in a shooting Thursday.

Police said an 18-year-old man was found laying in the road in the 1700 block of Hubbard St. at 11:08 a.m. They said the man had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police that two men were seen running from the area after the shooting.

Police said one of the suspects was identified, and is a juvenile. No name has been released.

Officers said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No word on the condition of the man who was shot.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon and Alyssa Haratyk
Denison couple arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child
Murray County escapee
Murray Co. escapee captured in Sulphur
Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an...
Two arrested for robbery in Sherman
On enough land to fit 24 football fields, TI will build one of the largest chip manufacturing...
Texas Instruments breaks ground on new $30 billion manufacturing plant

Latest News

Murray County escapee
Murray Co. escapee captured in Sulphur
The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman
“It means the world to me, it’s something that I’ll always cherish”.
Denison ISD says farewell to a valuable member
A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.
Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville