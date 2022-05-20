Summer meal programs across Texoma

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - With summer approaching many kids who rely on school for their meals will face a scary reality, hunger.

However, organizations around Texoma are stepping in to make sure children are staying fed during the hotter months.

Public Information Coordinator for Denison ISD, Brian Eaves states, “It’s difficult for a student to go off to the summer knowing that their regular meals that they’ve been getting at school might not be available.”

In Grayson County, there are more than 6,000 kids below the poverty level.

Thanks to state funding, Denison schools are providing meals through the summer.

“When you feed the student, you feed their soul”, says Eaves.

The Summer Feeding program is open to all children under the age of 18-years-old, even those outside of the district.

The only requirement is that all meals must be consumed on site.

There are nine different locations around the city of Denison serving meals Monday through Thursday.

Summer Feeding Program (KXII)

However, the non-profit Kids Eat Free gives out food bags on Fridays to take home for the weekend.

“When you have… one or two or three kids that’s a huge expense when that lunch isn’t being provided or even that breakfast”, says volunteer Stephanie Urban.

Kids Eat Free meets at the United Methodist Church in Van Alstyne.

“We can deliver, we have volunteers who go and deliver to homes in case maybe the kids are home alone and the parents work” (Urban).

Urban also ensures that parents shouldn’t feel ashamed for using their resources.

Urban adds, “with prices of groceries and so forth just going up and up, we’re just having to be able to help families who are in need” .

While Schools in Texas receive money from the state, Kids Eat Free relies on donations.

Braddock Chiropractic, located in Van Alstyne, has been hosting the summer drive for eight years.

“It’s a tough year you know economically for a lot of people but it’s been a really amazing outpouring”, says Dr. Caleb Braddock.

The drive at Braddock Chiropractic ends May 20 but the organization is always in need of volunteers.

“It’s just great seeing all the kids and just touching those families and have them touch our hearts as well” (Urban).

For any questions or to volunteer, contact kidseatfreevatx@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.