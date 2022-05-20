Three men arrested for catalytic convertor theft

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: May. 20, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Three men were arrested Tuesday after being caught stealing catalytic converters.

A love County Deputy said Patrick Banks, Cameron Love, and Kolby Watts were all seen stealing converters from cars in the parking lot of the Winstar World Casino.

The deputy who spotted the men was working a security job at the hotel and called for Lighthorse Police, but when none were nearby he called an on duty deputy.

Deputies said the three suspects fled, but were caught by Lighthorse Officers shortly after.

All three men are charged with one count of grand larceny, a felony, punishable of up to five years in prison.

