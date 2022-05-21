Bob Jones steps down as Sherman AD

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There will be a change at the top in the Sherman Bearcats athletic program. Bob Jones is stepping down after serving for two years as the Bearcats athletic director.

Jones has been approved as the executive athletic director at Galveston ISD, which is closer to his family, and Jones already has a house there.

Jones led Sherman through the transition of a new high school, new facilities, and for the most part, a new coaching staff. He goes to a school district in Galveston that is undergoing many of those same changes.

