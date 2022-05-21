Choctaw Nation’s Chief honored at Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Austin college held the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony on May 21.

During the commencement, two honorary degrees were presented.

Dr. Theodore J. Wardlaw was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Divinity.

And Choctaw Nation’s 47th Chief Gary Batton was presented the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

“In recognition of your leadership and commitment to health initiatives and your contributions in the revitalization of the Choctaw Nations culture, growth, and opportunities” said President of Austin College Steven O’Day.

Chief Batton has served 25 years for the Choctaw Nation and held the role of chief since April 2014.

While serving the community, Batton established the Choctaw Nation Health Care Center, expanded support towards the Tribal Justice System, and more.

