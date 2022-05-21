Dry Sunday, Rain Enters the Forecast Mon-Tue

Saturday saw a drastic change in temperatures during the day, from 80s during the morning to 50s and 60s by afternoon, thanks to an unseasonably strong late-May cold front. The front continues moving southward and away from Texoma overnight, leaving us with mostly cloudy, breezy and cool conditions in the forecast. There’s just a low-end chance of a stray shower at 10% between midnight and 7 am.

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies east and more sun west, so in general “partly to mostly cloudy” should cover it. Temperatures will run in the low 70s along I-35 where there’s a little more sunshine to mid-60s east of Highway 75 where thicker clouds are expected. Skies are expected to be dry on Sunday, winds will ease a bit but still run in the 15 to 20 mph range from the northeast.

The main weather story for the next week is a well-developed and slow-moving system arriving Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop Monday in advance of the system, heavy rain is expected Tue-Wed as an upper trough and surface front pass.

The long-range outlook into Memorial Day weekend suggests outdoor-friendly weather for Fri-Sun, and plenty warm for the lake or pool with highs in the 80s to near 90. There appears to be some chance of thunderstorms on Memorial Day, but then that’s quite a way off.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rather cool for late May (65-72 degrees)

Monday: 50% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 90% Showers/storms, heavy rainfall

Wednesday: 60% Showers/storms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

