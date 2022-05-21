Texoma Local
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.

Britney Strickland, owner of Iddy Biddy Acres says this year is bigger and better.

At the farm, you hand pick “all the produce that we can grow in Texas basically” (Strickland).

Buford Richardson, who is a Savoy local states, “we know life’s busy and this is a way to get away from it”.

There are also plenty of activities for the kids.

From petting the pigs, feeding the chickens, a sand pile, and even a sunflower maze.

“If you don’t have an area like this to have your animals and grow your own food… it’s great for the children to learn”, says farm visitor Rocio Corado.

Strickland put all her passion into making this year one to remember.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s very rewarding, gardening is so rewarding and it’s a good thing knowing what you’re putting into your body”   (Strickland)

The farm hours are unpredictable due to the weather, but Strickland states as long as the vegetables are producing, they will be open on the weekends.

“We do offer some private picks during the week before or after work”, adds Strickland.

To set up an appointment or view the farm’s hours, you can visit Iddy Biddy Acres here.

