Saturday Showers/Storms with Cold Front..

A cold front that stalled to just our north Friday night will resume its southward push Saturday and we’re looking at some scattered showers or thunderstorms, probably not severe, as it moves through. This is a powerful front for late May and temperatures will fall behind the boundary beginning in the afternoon and all the way through Sunday morning. There’s only a very small chance of Sunday rain at 10%, otherwise, breezy and quite cool for the season with any spots staying in the 60s!

A deep upper trough and wide-open Gulf moisture flow spells a classic heavy rain event Tue-Wed of next week. Multi-inch amounts are expected, but as we know from this crazy weather year, nothing seems to mesh like it should. In any case, the odds like promising for some heavy rainfall in that time frame.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: 40% Showers/storms, turning windy and cooler afternoon

Sunday: 10% for a few showers, quite cool for late May

Monday: 50% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 90% Showers/storms, heavy rainfall

Wednesday: 60% Showers/storms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

