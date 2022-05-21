Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Saturday Showers/Storms with Cold Front..

Breezy and cooler Sunday, heavy rain moves in Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front that stalled to just our north Friday night will resume its southward push Saturday and we’re looking at some scattered showers or thunderstorms, probably not severe, as it moves through. This is a powerful front for late May and temperatures will fall behind the boundary beginning in the afternoon and all the way through Sunday morning. There’s only a very small chance of Sunday rain at 10%, otherwise, breezy and quite cool for the season with any spots staying in the 60s!

A deep upper trough and wide-open Gulf moisture flow spells a classic heavy rain event Tue-Wed of next week. Multi-inch amounts are expected, but as we know from this crazy weather year, nothing seems to mesh like it should. In any case, the odds like promising for some heavy rainfall in that time frame.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Saturday: 40% Showers/storms, turning windy and cooler afternoon

Sunday: 10% for a few showers, quite cool for late May

Monday: 50% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 90% Showers/storms, heavy rainfall

Wednesday: 60% Showers/storms

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon and Alyssa Haratyk
Denison couple arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child
Murray County escapee
Murray Co. escapee captured in Sulphur
Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an...
Two arrested for robbery in Sherman
There's still a lot of unknown about how a $30 billion deal will transform Sherman, but one...
The TI Effect: Here comes the (population) boom

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home