C4 hosts pro day for high school athletes

By Hunter Smith
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -C4 Sports Performance held its first high school pro day this Saturday afternoon. Local athletes took part in the same types of drills that that would be part of an NFL pro day such as the 40-yard dash and broad jump. Players also went through drills specific to their positions.

Several college coaches where in attendance including the head coaches of Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central.

The event was great opportunity to showcase the talent across Texoma.

”They’re able to see these guys live in a camp type setting,” said Sean Cooper, owner of C4 Sports Performance. “They’ll also get a jump on the camp circuit. So when they go to camps in two weeks they’re not nervous. They’re already tested.”

”I’ve had a good offseason, excited to show all these coaches and media just what I can do,” said Gunter’s Phoenix Grant.

”Coming to dominate, be a dog,” said Andrew McCall, Atoka. “So people what I am because I know what I am. That’s about it”

”It means a lot to us that we have someone that can show affection and love to us like this,” said Plainview’s Morgan Pearson.

”It’s big for Texoma because we’re a small town. This is a small area,” said Denison’s Kenyan Kelly. “Not many colleges know about us but Coop, he puts us on the map by doing this.”

”It’s a great event, it’s great for Texoma,” said Cooper. “It’s great for the city of Durant. It’s great for the kids most importantly.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

