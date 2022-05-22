Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists

Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for local artists.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE, Okla. (KXII) - In a town as quaint as a painting is a small community striving to do big things for local artists.

“I’m all about small businesses,” said Tanesha Robinson, owner of The Blue Store and art festival host. “I mean, I have it. These people, they have a talent. Use it, get paid for it. I mean, it’s beautiful.”

Tanesha Edge, an artist herself, organized the community’s first-ever art festival.

“The next thing I know, I was fully committed, and the ball was rolling, and I was like ‘oh my god, what are you doing?’ and I’m just really glad I did it,” said Edge.

The event brought other artists eager to share their passion and work.

“A community where [it] lets you know it’s okay to express yourself and let you know there are people right here in your community who like to create,” said Osei Ovid, an artist. “I would come up here and bring any kind of art all day long.”

Edge said supporting each other has never been so important as inflation adds sticker shock to just about everything.

“This one tube of paint, probably a couple of years ago, was like three dollars,” said Edge. “This tube of paint now is almost six. So, it’s almost doubled in just the last couple of years since COVID.”

Even after her first festival, although she said this was certainly not her last, she wants it to inspire others.

“Go to festivals, buy art from your local artists,” said Edge. “If you know a local artist, if you see something of theirs, purchase it from them. It helps us all out.”

And she hopes it will make the community of Blue even more vibrant and creative, one shade at a time.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.
Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville
The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman
Three men were arrested Tuesday after being caught stealing catalytic converters.
Three men arrested for catalytic convertor theft
Fort Towson school administrators bring graduation to Dallas for injured student.
Fort Towson High School brings graduation to Dallas for injured student

Latest News

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
“It means the world to me, it’s something that I’ll always cherish”.
Denison ISD says farewell to a valuable member
Choctaw Nation’s 47th Chief Gary Batton was presented the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Choctaw Nation’s Chief honored at Austin College
Fort Towson school administrators bring graduation to Dallas for injured student.
Fort Towson High School brings graduation to Dallas for injured student