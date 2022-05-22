One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists

BLUE, Okla. (KXII) - In a town as quaint as a painting is a small community striving to do big things for local artists.

“I’m all about small businesses,” said Tanesha Robinson, owner of The Blue Store and art festival host. “I mean, I have it. These people, they have a talent. Use it, get paid for it. I mean, it’s beautiful.”

Tanesha Edge, an artist herself, organized the community’s first-ever art festival.

“The next thing I know, I was fully committed, and the ball was rolling, and I was like ‘oh my god, what are you doing?’ and I’m just really glad I did it,” said Edge.

The event brought other artists eager to share their passion and work.

“A community where [it] lets you know it’s okay to express yourself and let you know there are people right here in your community who like to create,” said Osei Ovid, an artist. “I would come up here and bring any kind of art all day long.”

Edge said supporting each other has never been so important as inflation adds sticker shock to just about everything.

“This one tube of paint, probably a couple of years ago, was like three dollars,” said Edge. “This tube of paint now is almost six. So, it’s almost doubled in just the last couple of years since COVID.”

Even after her first festival, although she said this was certainly not her last, she wants it to inspire others.

“Go to festivals, buy art from your local artists,” said Edge. “If you know a local artist, if you see something of theirs, purchase it from them. It helps us all out.”

And she hopes it will make the community of Blue even more vibrant and creative, one shade at a time.

