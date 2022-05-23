Denison man arrested for child sex assault

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man wanted for child sexual assault turned himself into the Grayson County Jail Monday morning.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Martin Hall said investigators received information regarding an alleged sexual assault of a child earlier this month by Kevin Gunnels, 35, of Denison.

Hall said investigation revealed that Gunnels sexually assaulted a child under the age of 17 on at least three separate occasions in Grayson County.

Investigators obtained warrants for Gunnels’ arrest, and he turned himself in Monday morning.

He is being held in in the Grayson County Jail on $450,000 bond.

