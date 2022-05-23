Heavy Rainfall Tuesday, Ending Wednesday Morning

Satellite imagery shows a deep trough over the Rocky Mountains, pressing eastward. This upper-level feature will morph into a closed area of low pressure by the time it passes Texoma, which means it is strengthening. This is good news for those wishing for rain, as the previous systems that dodged us were not as well-developed. So confidence is high in a multi-inch rain event for more than half of the area.

A surface cold front passes along with the upper low during the day Wednesday, rain should end in the morning. We enter a dry pattern with upper level ridging Thursday and through the Memorial Day weekend, along with slowly increasing temperatures. Highs should be near 90 by the time we hit Saturday and through early next week. A fly in the ointment: it will be windy this weekend, gusts of 30 to 35 mph can be expected Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: 80% Showers/storms, heavy rainfall

Wednesday: 30% Rain early, sunny to partly cloudy afternoon

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, windy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

