Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.(WLS)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – It’s a disturbing story out of Chicago, where a man said he heard someone screaming for help from an abandoned home over the weekend.

The man called police, who then found a 36-year-old woman chained up inside the building on the city’s south side.

The woman said she was abducted, taken to the basement and attic, raped and handcuffed and chained inside the house.

She said she was there for four or five days.

The woman was released from a hospital Sunday morning in good condition.

Police are still searching for the abductor. Neighbors say the home has been vacant for more than 30 years. It’s among about half a dozen homes on the block that are abandoned.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
Choctaw Nation’s 47th Chief Gary Batton was presented the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Choctaw Nation’s Chief honored at Austin College
A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.
Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville
The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman

Latest News

There are two republican races grabbing voters' attention during the Texas primary runoff on...
Texas Attorney General & Cooke County Judge race headed to primary runoff
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial