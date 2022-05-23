Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck Friday afternoon in Madill.

Police said just before 5 p.m. David Johnson, 62, of Seattle, was northbound on Highway 70F when he ran a stop sign at Highway 70 and hit an eastbound truck.

His passenger, Heather Reynolds, 44, of Kingston was flown to a Denton hospital with a serious leg injury last listed in stable condition.

Both were ejected from the motorcycle in the crash.

Johnson was pronounced dead in the ambulance en route to the hospital.

The accident report stated neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

