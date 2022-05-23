Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash

(KFDA)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck Friday afternoon in Madill.

Police said just before 5 p.m. David Johnson, 62, of Seattle, was northbound on Highway 70F when he ran a stop sign at Highway 70 and hit an eastbound truck.

His passenger, Heather Reynolds, 44, of Kingston was flown to a Denton hospital with a serious leg injury last listed in stable condition.

Both were ejected from the motorcycle in the crash.

Johnson was pronounced dead in the ambulance en route to the hospital.

The accident report stated neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
Choctaw Nation’s 47th Chief Gary Batton was presented the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Choctaw Nation’s Chief honored at Austin College
A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.
Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville
The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman

Latest News

Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season