Murray State ready to make world series run

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -The Murray State College Softball team is headed to the NJCAA Softball World Series. It will be the program’s second consecutive trip.

Last year was a learning experience for the squad, but this time around, the team knows what to expect feel that gives the team an edge. The Aggies also believe they have what it takes in the pitching circle for a deep world series run

”The pitching has been what has kept us at bay and keeping where we need to be and giving our offense time to work,” said Aggies head coach Aaron Mullens.

”I think we got what it takes, said infielder Abby Beck. “Our pitching’s there, our hitting’s there. So I think we’re ready to go. It’s different this year. We’re going not for the experience. We’re going to win.”

”I think our team is ready to go because we have an idea of the expectations now,” said Mullens.

”Just having a little bit of experience we can help the freshman be ready to go and not let the nerves get to them and everything,” said Danna Wagnon, infielder.

”We really jive together,” said infielder KJ Morgan. “We pick each other up on defense when our offense is struggling. Offense when our defense is struggling.”

The Aggies will begin their world series run on Tuesday. Murray State will open against Danville Area.

