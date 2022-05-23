Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Murray State ready to make world series run

Murray State Softball ready for NJCAA World Series
By Hunter Smith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) -The Murray State College Softball team is headed to the NJCAA Softball World Series. It will be the program’s second consecutive trip.

Last year was a learning experience for the squad, but this time around, the team knows what to expect feel that gives the team an edge. The Aggies also believe they have what it takes in the pitching circle for a deep world series run

”The pitching has been what has kept us at bay and keeping where we need to be and giving our offense time to work,” said Aggies head coach Aaron Mullens.

”I think we got what it takes, said infielder Abby Beck. “Our pitching’s there, our hitting’s there. So I think we’re ready to go. It’s different this year. We’re going not for the experience. We’re going to win.”

”I think our team is ready to go because we have an idea of the expectations now,” said Mullens.

”Just having a little bit of experience we can help the freshman be ready to go and not let the nerves get to them and everything,” said Danna Wagnon, infielder.

”We really jive together,” said infielder KJ Morgan. “We pick each other up on defense when our offense is struggling. Offense when our defense is struggling.”

The Aggies will begin their world series run on Tuesday. Murray State will open against Danville Area.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.
Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville
The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman
Three men were arrested Tuesday after being caught stealing catalytic converters.
Three men arrested for catalytic convertor theft
Fort Towson school administrators bring graduation to Dallas for injured student.
Fort Towson High School brings graduation to Dallas for injured student

Latest News

C4 hosts pro day for high school athletes
C4 hosts pro day for high school athletes
Murray State Softball ready for NJCAA World Series
Murray State Softball ready for NJCAA World Series
Dodd City-Ector Baseball Highlights
Dodd City-Ector Baseball Highlights
Bob Jones steps down as Sherman AD
Bob Jones steps down as Sherman AD