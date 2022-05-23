Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
Choctaw Nation’s 47th Chief Gary Batton was presented the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Choctaw Nation’s Chief honored at Austin College
A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.
Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville
The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn
Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022....
4 people fall off California cliff; 1 dead and 2 badly hurt