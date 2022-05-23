Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Zac Brown Band member reveals ALS diagnosis

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band reveals he has ALS. (Source: Zac Brown Band/YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A member of the Zac Brown Band has revealed his diagnosis with ALS.

John Driskell Hopkins is a founding member, bassist and songwriter for the band.

In a video message to fans, surrounded by band members and his siblings, he announced he has the nervous system disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands. After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Hopkins said. “Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow-progressing, going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come.”

Hopkins, who goes by “Hop,” is 51 years old.

He is currently on tour with the band, which is set to wind down in November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
Choctaw Nation’s 47th Chief Gary Batton was presented the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Choctaw Nation’s Chief honored at Austin College
A plane is a total loss after a pilot crashed at the Gainesville airport Thursday afternoon.
Plane crashes, catches fire on runway in Gainesville
The City of Sherman is growing and that means fun new stores are starting to pop up around the...
Crumbl Cookies grand opening in Sherman

Latest News

A base statement says no injuries were reported in the incident Monday at the vast Marine Corps...
Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge
Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is being offered from now through the end of July. It costs $5.99.
Arby’s is selling a burger for the first time
The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn...
Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP’s Madison Cawthorn
FILE PHOTO - Protestors were in Central Lubbock on Saturday, taking part in a national outcry...
If Roe falls, some fear repercussions for reproductive care
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Pence push for Kemp caps end of Georgia primary campaign