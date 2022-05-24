Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

98-year-old WWII veteran receives diploma from S&S high school

By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - The class of 2022 at S&S High School is ready to cross the stage.

But there’s one graduate, in particular, who has waited 80 years for this moment.

“I never gave it a thought whatsoever,” said graduate Weldon McClane. “This is amazing to me.”

Weldon McClane lived through what most high school students now study in school as part of history class.

McClane was in tenth grade when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, an event that rewrote his life story.

“That’s when all hell broke loose,” said McClane. “That’s when I started to really want to get into the service.”

He was too young to fight, so he dropped out of school to work at an airplane factory making B-24s, planes that transported cargo, supplies, and soldiers.

At 18, he joined the army, arriving at Normandy one day after D Day, and went on to liberate a concentration camp in Germany.

“I am proud about my service,” said McClane. “I believe in it. I still believe in it.”

He survived gunshot wounds and shrapnel from bombs.

When he returned to the U.S., he faced a new challenge, finding a job.

“He said he would pick up anything that would pay any kind of money, and it was all around Sadler,” said Jessi French, McClane’s granddaughter.

McClane worked on phone lines, electric, and water lines around town.

“He would always comment, ‘well, I don’t have my diploma, so I can’t do that, or I didn’t graduate,’ and then as he got older, he started making comments like ‘well, I’m just stupid, or I’m just dumb. I just don’t know that, or I don’t know these things,’” said French. “A lot of us were like, ‘are you kidding me?’ It was really hard to hear.”

That’s when his granddaughter stepped in.

“He might have given up those two years, but it was so much more than he would have gotten at school here,” said French.

Reporter: “did you ever think you’d get your diploma at 98, coming back from the war?”

“Good Lord, no,” said McClane. “I don’t deserve it. I did as much as I could. Would I do it again? Yes. I believe in my country.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
Gage Murphy was arrested after officers said he fired a gun at another vehicle.
Man arrested after shooting at car in Ada
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists

Latest News

Along with Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia, Texas voters return to the polls rain or shine.
Texas primary runoff election
Ardmore engineers are asking for the communities input on their upcoming drainage study.
Ardmore asking for community input on drainage study
A man was arrested, and an Ardmore Police Officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by...
Ardmore Police Officer struck by vehicle while investigating hit and run accident
A Rattan man is dead after being ejected from his truck in a rollover crash Tuesday morning.
Man ejected from truck, killed in crash in Pushmataha County