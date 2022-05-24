Ardmore asking for community input on drainage study

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore engineers are getting ready to take the next step in solving the city’s flooding problem and they’ll need help from the community.

Parts of Texoma experienced heavy rainfall Tuesday and in Ardmore the rain tends to stay on the streets for a while after its fallen.

City engineer Josh Randell recently told us that one of the main reasons for that is a lack of curb and gutter.

“Without the curb and gutter along a lot of our streets we just don’t have a way to channel that water,” said Randell. “So that’s one of the first things we want to start working on across the city.”

Curb and gutter additions are already planned as minor add-on’s to bigger road projects but Randell says that to completely fix the flooding problem the whole drainage system is going to need a long overdue update.

“Our downtown system for instance is probably since the 50s was the last times its been updated or had any kind of improvements made,” said Randell.

The first step in those updates is a master drainage study which will set the city on a plan to take care of the drainage.

“At the conclusion of this report what we’re hoping to see is recommendations on which projects we need to prioritize from top to bottom and the estimated cost of those projects,” said Randell.

Garver Engineering will be conducting the study and for them to know where to focus their attention they’ll need input from the community.

So they’ve set up a website to provide public comment about any drainage issues you might notice.

“Delve into the problem, tell us all those issues,” said Randell. “Whatever you’re having as far as drainage. What you see, where you’re at. Your daily commute, if there’s places along the roadway that you see that are holding water a lot this is the time to let us know.”

The website goes live tomorrow and can be accessed here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.