Ardmore Police Officer struck by vehicle while investigating hit and run accident

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested, and an Ardmore Police Officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.

Ardmore Police said 33-year-old Tristan Moore was arrested after striking an officer with his vehicle.

Officers said they were investigating a non-injury accident in the intersection of P St. SE and Springdale when a reporting party told them that the suspect in the accident fled the scene and was traveling eastbound on Springdale Rd.

Police said with the help of a citizen they located Moore at the Larry’s Country Store, but he fled on foot back to his vehicle. And when Moore attempted to leave he stuck the officer with his vehicle, causing the officer to fall. Moore also struck the officer’s unit while leaving.

When officers searched the area they found that Moore had departed the roadway at Gene Autry Rd. and Bryde Pruitt. Soon after, Moore was taken into custody.

Both the officer and Moore were transported to the hospital, treated, and released for minor injuries.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

Moore was transported to the Carter County Jail and is charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, eluding a police officer, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

