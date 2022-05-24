Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore Police Officer struck by vehicle while investigating hit and run accident

A man was arrested, and an Ardmore Police Officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by...
A man was arrested, and an Ardmore Police Officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.(Ardmore Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested, and an Ardmore Police Officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon.

Ardmore Police said 33-year-old Tristan Moore was arrested after striking an officer with his vehicle.

Officers said they were investigating a non-injury accident in the intersection of P St. SE and Springdale when a reporting party told them that the suspect in the accident fled the scene and was traveling eastbound on Springdale Rd.

Police said with the help of a citizen they located Moore at the Larry’s Country Store, but he fled on foot back to his vehicle. And when Moore attempted to leave he stuck the officer with his vehicle, causing the officer to fall. Moore also struck the officer’s unit while leaving.

When officers searched the area they found that Moore had departed the roadway at Gene Autry Rd. and Bryde Pruitt. Soon after, Moore was taken into custody.

Both the officer and Moore were transported to the hospital, treated, and released for minor injuries.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

Moore was transported to the Carter County Jail and is charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, eluding a police officer, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
Gage Murphy was arrested after officers said he fired a gun at another vehicle.
Man arrested after shooting at car in Ada
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists

Latest News

The class of 2022 at S&S high school is ready to cross the stage, but there's one graduate, in...
98-year-old WWII veteran receives diploma from S&S high school
Along with Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia, Texas voters return to the polls rain or shine.
Texas primary runoff election
Ardmore engineers are asking for the communities input on their upcoming drainage study.
Ardmore asking for community input on drainage study
A Rattan man is dead after being ejected from his truck in a rollover crash Tuesday morning.
Man ejected from truck, killed in crash in Pushmataha County