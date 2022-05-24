Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Collinsville making history, pushing forward in baseball playoffs

Collinsville prepares for region semifinals
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville Pirates are moving on to the regional semifinals after a great series win over Windthorst.

This is the deepest Collinsville has been in over 20 years. Now, they will face Valley Mills, in a one game series that will be played at Weatherford College on Saturday night.

The Pirates are a young team but they are rolling right now.

“It’s been fun,” pitcher Logan Jenkins said. “The fact that we’re still young and everybody is coming back next year. Nobody really expected us to win this year. Now that we are winning and everyone is rooting for us, is probably the most fun about it all.”

“Coming from how far were were from last year to now is just insane,” shortstop Colin Barnes said. “Nobody would have thought we would be able to do it. It’s crazy to see how much we have grown together and it’s so exciting just to play.”

“It’s great. Those guys are getting a chance to do something they haven’t done in awhile. I think since like (19)99,” head coach Derrick Jenkins said. “It has been so much fun. They are such a fun group to be around and we come to practice every day and have a good time.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Farming season has begun at Iddy Biddy Acres as May 21 marks their second annual opening.
Iddy Biddy Acres opens for their second season
Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
Choctaw Nation’s 47th Chief Gary Batton was presented the Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.
Choctaw Nation’s Chief honored at Austin College

Latest News

Collinsville prepares for region semifinals
Collinsville prepares for region semifinals
Murray State Softball ready for NJCAA World Series
Murray State ready to make world series run
C4 hosts pro day for high school athletes
C4 hosts pro day for high school athletes
Murray State Softball ready for NJCAA World Series
Murray State Softball ready for NJCAA World Series