Collinsville making history, pushing forward in baseball playoffs

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville Pirates are moving on to the regional semifinals after a great series win over Windthorst.

This is the deepest Collinsville has been in over 20 years. Now, they will face Valley Mills, in a one game series that will be played at Weatherford College on Saturday night.

The Pirates are a young team but they are rolling right now.

“It’s been fun,” pitcher Logan Jenkins said. “The fact that we’re still young and everybody is coming back next year. Nobody really expected us to win this year. Now that we are winning and everyone is rooting for us, is probably the most fun about it all.”

“Coming from how far were were from last year to now is just insane,” shortstop Colin Barnes said. “Nobody would have thought we would be able to do it. It’s crazy to see how much we have grown together and it’s so exciting just to play.”

“It’s great. Those guys are getting a chance to do something they haven’t done in awhile. I think since like (19)99,” head coach Derrick Jenkins said. “It has been so much fun. They are such a fun group to be around and we come to practice every day and have a good time.”

