Cooper man charged with aggravated robbery

A man was arrested in Delta County after deputies said he robbed a convenience store.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Delta County after deputies said he robbed a convenience store.

The Delta County Sheriffs Office said 35-year-old Christopher Lee Price was arrested on Friday and charged with robbing the Nuway East Convenience Store on Sunday May 15, 2022.

Deputies said Price entered the store, showed part of a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants, and demanded money from the cash register.

Price fled the scene, but deputies said the robbery was caught on multiple camera angles from the store surveillance, and multiple people identified his voice and clothing.

Deputies said while conducting a search warrant of Price’s home, corroborating evidence items were recovered tying Price to the robbery.

Price was booked into the Delta County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond for a felony 1 charge of aggravated robbery pending trial.

