Heavy Rain Ends This Evening, Summer-Like Heat for The Weekend

A well-developed upper low passes over Texoma during the day Wednesday, heavy rain continues in the forecast this evening, tapering off to scattered showers as we move into the early morning. There will be a continued chance of showers and a few thunderstorms through Wednesday morning as the low passes.

Clouds should begin to thin out during the day Wednesday, it probably won’t clear out completely, but some sun should mix in with afternoon clouds.

Upper level high pressure builds over the southern Plains as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, making for sunny and hot conditions. Winds will be rather stout Saturday through Monday at 25 to 35 mph, other than that, temperatures and sky look very outdoor friendly this weekend.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: 30% Rain early, cloud/sun mix afternoon

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, windy

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

