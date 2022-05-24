Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Heavy Rain Ends This Evening, Summer-Like Heat for The Weekend

A few strong winds gusts possible with this evening’s storms, but overall severe threat is quite low
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A well-developed upper low passes over Texoma during the day Wednesday, heavy rain continues in the forecast this evening, tapering off to scattered showers as we move into the early morning. There will be a continued chance of showers and a few thunderstorms through Wednesday morning as the low passes.

Clouds should begin to thin out during the day Wednesday, it probably won’t clear out completely, but some sun should mix in with afternoon clouds.

Upper level high pressure builds over the southern Plains as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, making for sunny and hot conditions. Winds will be rather stout Saturday through Monday at 25 to 35 mph, other than that, temperatures and sky look very outdoor friendly this weekend.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: 30% Rain early, cloud/sun mix afternoon

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, windy

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, windy

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
Gage Murphy was arrested after officers said he fired a gun at another vehicle.
Man arrested after shooting at car in Ada
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home