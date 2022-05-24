Local moms donating their breast milk in midst of baby formula shortage

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Baby formula has arrived to the United States from Germany after a nationwide shortage.

Moms right here in Texoma have been affected by the baby formula shortage, some moms have started donating their breast milk to help other mothers feed their babies.

“But right now specifically it is hard to get formula and so a lot of moms are choosing to take that route just because that’s what’s available so it does make you feel really good to be able to help those other babies,” Texas mom of four kids Raychel Day said.

After months of infant formulas being recalled for possible contamination of Cronobacter , a shipment of 35 tons of baby formula arrived to the United States on Sunday on a U.S. Military Aircraft from Germany.

“I hope that this issue gets resolved soon like I said because I could not even imagine to think of how I’m going to feed my child I can’t, my heart just breaks for them really like I could not, I don’t know what I would do if I was in their situation and I hope it gets resolved soon for all the moms and babies because it’s just heartbreaking,” Oklahoma mom of two kids Kayla Loven said.

Loven has done both baby formula and breastfeeding for her kids, she said the benefits of breastfeeding, despite the emotions that came with it, is what compelled her to take that route for her second child.

“And having a support system is probably the best thing that could have helped me go over the year mark with him because if not then I’d probably wouldn’t have,” Loven said.

Her son is now too old for breast milk but Loven said she is still able to produce milk and willing to help other moms in need to feed.

“And I would love to just give it to someone that could use it or even my milk isn’t dried up all the way and I would love if I could find a person or moms that needed it just to pump and give it to them because like I said, I could not imagine having to worry about how I’m gonna feed my child,” Loven said.

Day is currently breastfeeding her infant baby and has already donated her breast milk to multiple moms.

“So the moms that are formula feeding I would encourage them to join their local human milk for human babies page and they can try to find breast milk through that cause there’s a lot of moms locally, there’s one for Texas and Oklahoma, that are donating milk currently,” Day said.

Executive Director of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America Lindsay Groff said the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages breastfeeding as the golden standard.

“It does feel really good that I am able to feed him but then have extra to help feed those other babies,” Day said.

