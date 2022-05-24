Man arrested after shooting at car in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after officers said he fired a gun at another vehicle.

Ada Police said 18-year-old Gage Murphy and a minor were arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Engel said victims, Michelle Teel, Tierra Miller, and Josh Myrick, stated they were headed South bound on Broadway Avenue in the 2000 block when a silver pickup came up beside them and began driving erratically. When they attempted to pass the pickup, the driver identified as Murphy reached his hand out of the window of the pickup with a black automatic pistol and fired a shot at their vehicle.

Officers said once the shot was fired the suspects vehicle turned back northbound on North Broadway and were followed by the victims who were then able to call central dispatch and give them the license plate number of the pickup. After positively identifying the license plate a traffic stop was initiated.

Officers said while searching the pickup they located a loaded small black semi auto 22- caliber pistol under the passenger front seat. Multiple bags of marijuana, a backpack, a grinder, rolling papers, a dab ring, and a methamphetamine pipe were also found inside of the pickup.

Murphy was arrested and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center and was booked in for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of CDS, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

One of the three minors inside the pickup was charged with possession of CDS, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, and was taken to Pontotoc County Justice Center to be placed in a detention center after refusing to sign a citation.

The two other minors were charged through the Tribal Court System with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia, given citations, and released to their guardians.

