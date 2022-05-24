Man ejected from truck, killed in crash in Pushmataha County

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Rattan man is dead after being ejected from his truck in a rollover crash Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 6:02 a.m. on OK-3 and CR N4410 Rd.

Troopers said 63-year-old Albert Slaton was headed east on OK-3 when he departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected, rolled his truck, and was ejected. Slaton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OHP said Slaton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

