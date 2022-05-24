Texoma Local
Police: Two arrested for racing on highway

James Earl Black, II, and Darqurius Donquail Bogan were arrested in Paris after officers said...
James Earl Black, II, and Darqurius Donquail Bogan were arrested in Paris after officers said they were performing burnouts.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Two men were arrested in Paris after officers said they were performing burnouts.

26-year-old James Earl Black, II, of Roxton, and 27-year-old Darqurius Donquail Bogan, of Paris, were arrested and charged with racing on a highway and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Paris Police said they pulled over two cars that were doing burnouts on the 3500 block of Lamar Ave on Saturday.

During the stop police said Black attempted to keep the officer from inventorying their vehicle by giving the keys to another person that had not been in the vehicle. Black was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, racing on a highway, and unlawful carrying a weapon.

Bogan was arrested after he refused to give the keys to the officer. He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, public intoxication, and interfering with the duties of a public servant.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

All three were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

