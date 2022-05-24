Pontotoc County teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County teen charged with stabbing another teen to death last year is headed to prison for the next two decades.

Ryan Campbell, who was 15 when he was arrested for killing 18-year-old Jaimone Kirkland on April of 2021 pled guilty to second degree murder.

Campbell was originally charged with murder in the first degree.

Court documents state Kirkland was in a car with a girl at Blair Park in Stonewall when Campbell opened the door and started stabbing him.

At the time, Campbell claimed it was self-defense, but later admitted he confronted Kirkland because he said the girl in the car was Campbell’s girlfriend.

