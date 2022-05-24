Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Pontotoc County teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Ryan Campbell who is charged with stabbing another teen to death last year is headed to prison...
Ryan Campbell who is charged with stabbing another teen to death last year is headed to prison for the next two decades.(Pontotoc County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County teen charged with stabbing another teen to death last year is headed to prison for the next two decades.

Ryan Campbell, who was 15 when he was arrested for killing 18-year-old Jaimone Kirkland on April of 2021 pled guilty to second degree murder.

Campbell was originally charged with murder in the first degree.

Court documents state Kirkland was in a car with a girl at Blair Park in Stonewall when Campbell opened the door and started stabbing him.

At the time, Campbell claimed it was self-defense, but later admitted he confronted Kirkland because he said the girl in the car was Campbell’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
Gage Murphy was arrested after officers said he fired a gun at another vehicle.
Man arrested after shooting at car in Ada
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists

Latest News

A Rattan man is dead after being ejected from his truck in a rollover crash Tuesday morning.
Man ejected from truck, killed in crash in Pushmataha County
Along with Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia, Texas voters return to the polls rain or shine.
Texas primary runoff election
James Earl Black, II, and Darqurius Donquail Bogan were arrested in Paris after officers said...
Police: Two arrested for racing on highway
A man was arrested in Delta County after deputies said he robbed a convenience store.
Cooper man charged with aggravated robbery