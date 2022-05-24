Texas primary runoff election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -After the March primary election, it’s now time for the runoffs.

The candidate that wins today will represent their party in the November general elections.

If no candidate gets the majority of votes, the field narrows to the top two candidates.

“Everybody should vote”, says local Jose Martinez.

Along with Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia, Texas voters return to the polls rain or shine.

Another voter, Steve Melton states, “every vote counts, everybody should study the candidates, see what their viewpoints are, and go out and make your votes count”.

And voters told KXII that the process was simple.

“I only spent like 4, 5 minutes in there”, adds Martinez.

And those few minutes have a great impact.

If you don’t vote, someone else is voting for you” (Martinez).

While the General Elections aren’t till fall, many locals find the runoff just as essential.

“I feel as a U.S. Citizen, I need to be here and I feel that it’s my responsibility to vote”, states voter Donna Holmgreen.

Election day is also a time to reflect on the past and where we are headed for the future.

“And as a woman, I feel it’s very important, I stand on the shoulders of all the women that came before me and I think back to my grandmother and her day in time, a lot of women were not able to vote”, shares Latressa Melton.

