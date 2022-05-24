Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Police: Shooter who caused Texas school lockdown in custody

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — At least two hospitals are treating patients Tuesday after a shooter prompted a lockdown at a Texas elementary school.

The nature and severity of those injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The Uvalde Police Department says the shooter is in custody.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it was caring for “several students” in its emergency room.

Another hospital, University Health, said it was treating a child and an adult patient from Robb Elementary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, woman injured in Madill motorcycle crash
Booking photo of Kevin Gunnels
Denison man arrested for child sex assault
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton
Blue, Oklahoma, is as quaint as a painting, but the small community wants to do big things for...
One small community debuts first-annual festival for local artists
There are two republican races grabbing voters' attention during the Texas primary runoff on...
Texas Attorney General & Cooke County Judge race headed to primary runoff

Latest News

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
US to end Russia’s ability to pay international investors
James Earl Black, II, and Darqurius Donquail Bogan were arrested in Paris after officers said...
Police: Two arrested for racing on highway
A teen from Milwaukee drowns in Lake Michigan as officials warn of lifeguard shortage in the...
Milwaukee teen drowns; officials warn of lifeguard shortage
Criminals are using identity fraud to steal homes from people in Arizona.
Criminals using deed fraud, identity theft to steal homes
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol rioter draped in Confederate flag gets 33 months