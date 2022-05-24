Town of Stonewall without water after pump failure

STONEWALL, Okla. (KXII) - The town of Stonewall, Oklahoma is without water Monday night.

The town of Stonewall lost all water Sunday when both pumps failed. As of Monday night the entire town of around 500 is still without water.

The town is in the process of redoing its water lines which is what caused the outage.

“One of the main valves got messed up, and when it did it caused the pumps to hammer. And when that happened it messed up both of the water pumps and fried them basically,” said Dawn Harris, city employee.

One pump has been shipped off to be rebuilt, and parts for the other are being replaced, something that isn’t a quick fix considering the system’s age. It’s a work in progress for Stonewall, but an outage was not on their radar.

“They’re from the 1960s. So due to funding and trying to just get different stuff in. We’re working on some grants to update our systems right now,” said Harris.

While they have a new water tower to meet town needs, they weren’t able to get it filled in time before the outage.

“The water lines are actually almost done now. And as soon as we can get the pumps back here, we will start filling up our new water tower,” said Harris.

Harris said local businesses, like the senior nutrition center, aren’t able to function until water is restored.

“I mean we have over 500 people in our community and a lot of them are older. And like me that has the nutrition center, I have 70 elderly people that will not get lunch tomorrow because we have no water,” said Harris.

All day Monday a Happyland volunteer firefighter sat at Stonewall City Hall with a tanker, to provide potable water to anyone who drove up.

“We have a local restaurant. This is devastating for her because that’s her business,” said Harris.

The tanker will be back at city hall Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

“You can’t really keep a little town down, we’re pretty resilient,” said Harris.

They hope to have some water back up and running by Tuesday night.

Stonewall announced just after 9:00 p.m. Monday the city is obtaining a pump from a company in Oklahoma City to use until its pumps are restored. They say it’s still expecting service to return at some point Tuesday.

