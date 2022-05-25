Cool Tonight, Sun Returns Thursday, Hot and Windy Weekend
Expect highs in the 90s for Memorial Day weekend, and lots of wind!
Low pressure passes to our north overnight, keeping us in a breezy and rather moist flow. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy and cool conditions. Clouds will decrease Thursday leaving us mostly sunny by afternoon, it will be breezy but considerably warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.
Upper level high pressure builds over the southern Plains as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, making for sunny and hot conditions. Winds will be quite strong out of the south Saturday through Monday ranging from 25 to 35 mph; other than that, temperatures and skies look very outdoor friendly this weekend.
A pattern of cloudy mornings and mostly sunny afternoons emerges next week as low-level flow increases at night but gets mixed with drier air aloft each afternoon.
Here’s your 7-Day:
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy
Friday: Sunny
Saturday: Sunny, windy
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy
Monday: Partly cloudy, windy
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
