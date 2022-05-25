Texoma Local
Cool Tonight, Sun Returns Thursday, Hot and Windy Weekend

Expect highs in the 90s for Memorial Day weekend, and lots of wind!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Low pressure passes to our north overnight, keeping us in a breezy and rather moist flow. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy and cool conditions. Clouds will decrease Thursday leaving us mostly sunny by afternoon, it will be breezy but considerably warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.

Upper level high pressure builds over the southern Plains as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, making for sunny and hot conditions. Winds will be quite strong out of the south Saturday through Monday ranging from 25 to 35 mph; other than that, temperatures and skies look very outdoor friendly this weekend.

A pattern of cloudy mornings and mostly sunny afternoons emerges next week as low-level flow increases at night but gets mixed with drier air aloft each afternoon.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy

Friday: Sunny

Saturday: Sunny, windy

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, windy

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

