Denison pastor makes journey to Poland, shares experiences so far

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A former Denison pastor has made the journey and is now serving Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“It’s heartbreak, complete and utter heartbreak. And complete and total hopefulness,” said Reverend Doctor Jim Bowden, former pastor of Waples Memorial United Methodist Church in Denison.

Pastor Bowden has been in Warsaw, Poland for the last 10 days, where half a million Ukrainian refugees have fled.

“What they’ve been through is just harrowing and just hellish, but they are the most hopeful people,” said Bowden.

Texoma friends helped him connect with the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce President, who has gotten Bowden started as an English teacher for refugees.

“Basic English to Ukrainian refugees so that they can work toward finding a job to sustain them while they’re here,” said Bowden.

He’s heard countless stories from women and children who have escaped ruins and had to leave husbands and fathers behind.

“And I see so many smiles, I didn’t expect to see that. I see so many smiles, and I think how can you be smiling? They know they’re safe,” said Bowden.

Bowden said Americans should help however possible, not only because the war holds serious implications for the whole world, but because it’s our duty as human beings.

“This is central Europe, a long, long way from the United States. Before we are any other identity, politically, sexually, culturally, ethnically, we are human beings who inhabit this planet Earth,” said Bowden.

He’ll be in Poland thorough mid November. Follow his journey on his blog, found here.

“If we don’t love one another we are in big trouble,” said Bowden.

