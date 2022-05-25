Gunter rolls into regional semifinals against Harmony

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are looking to get back to the state tournament this year, and so far, they are on the right track.

The Tigers are heading into the regional semifinals where they will take on Harmony this week. It is a best of three series that begins on Thursday. Gunter is looking to take another step toward the state tournament.

“At this point we are used to it,” infielder Trey Oblas said. “Taking care of business one game at a time. You can’t really get ahead of yourself and look into the future. you just have to play it.”

“We haven’t lost a playoff game yet,” outfielder Kaden Rigsby said. “It has been fun. It is expected that we make it this far every year. It’s a Gunter tradition to play baseball this late.”

“Our kids have been in big games, big moments,” head coach Daryl Hellman said. “They handle it really well. I like their composure and maturity. I feel like they know what is ahead of us and know what it will take to get there.”

