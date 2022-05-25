Oklahoma originated group, BERC, sends emergency blood to Uvalde

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Following Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, hospitals in the area were in immediate need of blood and an blood network which began in Oklahoma helped fill that need.

When disaster strikes as it did on Tuesday blood becomes a vital resource and donations usually skyrocket in the affected area, but that isn’t always enough.

“When Austin had the mass shooting they actually depleted their blood supply, which happens when you have a mass trauma event,” said Ardmore’s Oklahoma Blood Institute executive director Susan Crews. “And when they put out the plea for more blood they didn’t really get any response.”

The lack of response caught the attention of OBI CEO John Armitage.

“Dr. Armitage, our CEO, thought we have to do something about that,” said Crews. “That is not an okay safety net, we have to have a safety net for these types of situations.”

So he created the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, or BERC for short.

He hoped that it would create a network of emergency blood through donations from around the country.

“Put that blood, kind of ear tag it, for an emergency and then if emergency doesn’t happen that week it goes back into the normal inventory,” said Crews.

It didn’t take long for other blood centers to realize how necessary BERC was.

After just one year 30 blood centers have joined the corps.

Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde is the exact situation BERC prepares for, 10 on-call partners have sent blood to Texas from states like Wisconsin and Louisiana.

“Its a comfort to know that if something happens we’ve got that safety net there,” said Crews.

But blood takes time to be ready to give which is why BERC is pleading for people to donate regularly instead of waiting for the next disaster.

“We want to make sure that its safe and labeled for use so you have to donate it prior to,” said Crews. “It can’t be donated after the event because then its too late.”

You can find a BERC partnered blood donation center near you on their website here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.