Bennington’s Cheyenne Miller signs with Carl Albert softball

BENNINGTON, Okla (KXII) - Bennington High School softball standout Cheyenne Miller is headed to Carl Albert State to continue her playing career.

Cheyenne has been a great player for Bennington, and she is excited about playing at the next level.

”I’ve been playing since I was little and have always dreamed of it,” Miller said. “I have pushed myself really hard, so I think I have really, really earned it.”

