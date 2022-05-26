Texoma Local
Bennington’s Cheyenne Miller signs with Carl Albert softball

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Okla (KXII) - Bennington High School softball standout Cheyenne Miller is headed to Carl Albert State to continue her playing career.

Cheyenne has been a great player for Bennington, and she is excited about playing at the next level.

”I’ve been playing since I was little and have always dreamed of it,” Miller said. “I have pushed myself really hard, so I think I have really, really earned it.”

