“The darkest day in the history of OHP”: remembering the Caddo-Kenefic shootout 44 years later

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - When Bob Young was in college, his dad, Billy Young, got the call to assist with a manhunt in Durant.

“I just remember asking him if he was going to be able to make it home for my birthday on the 29th, and he said that he was going to try,” said Young. “We watched dad drive down our street and not knowing what was getting ready to happen on the next day.”

His dad and trooper Houston “Pappy” Summers confronted two McAlester state prison escapees in a shootout in Kenefic.

Neither returned home.

“I like to think that everything that I am today is a reflection of him,” said Young.

The hunt continued a few miles away in Caddo, where 44 years ago, troopers pulled over in front of a yard. They turned on their sirens, urging local kids playing in the street to get to safety. Across the street the two escapees fired.

The escapees shot and killed James Pat Grimes and wounded Lt. Hoyt Hughes, but they did not get away.

OHP says Lt. Mike Williams shot back and killed the fugitives.

“It’s our duty to never forget the loss the Oklahoma Highway Patrol paid and our law enforcement community paid to make sure the citizens of Bryan county and across multiple states were saved,” said OHP Captain Scott Hampton.

As they pause to remember the sacrifices these men made as troopers, they also hold on to who they were as fathers, husbands, and friends.

“The few memories I do have of him I cherish,” said Traci Grimes Yates, James Pat Grimes’ daughter. Her father died when she was five. “I just remember us having a lot of fun together. He would even sit down at my little table and have tea parties with me.”

“These troopers, there’s so much more to their lives than this one event,” said Bob Young.

